Saraya reacts to AJ Lee’s WWE return, Thekla on chasing her AEW dream, Leilani Kai note

Saraya reacts to the return of AJ Lee:

“Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world”

Thekla (via AEW Unrestricted) says AEW was always her dream:

“I love AEW. For those that have been reading interviews and listening to stuff I’ve said before, that was kind of the dream. I was watching some of the first PPVs with my friends when I was still a backyarder back where I’m from in Austria. I’d be pointing at the TV like, ‘Guys, give me a couple of years but I’m gonna be on TV.’

Now, my friends from back then, they’ll be watching the PPV and they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, she actually did it!’”

– Leilani Kai posted:

