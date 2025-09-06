Saraya reacts to AJ Lee’s WWE return, Thekla on chasing her AEW dream, Leilani Kai note

– Saraya reacts to the return of AJ Lee:

“Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world”

– Thekla (via AEW Unrestricted) says AEW was always her dream:

“I love AEW. For those that have been reading interviews and listening to stuff I’ve said before, that was kind of the dream. I was watching some of the first PPVs with my friends when I was still a backyarder back where I’m from in Austria. I’d be pointing at the TV like, ‘Guys, give me a couple of years but I’m gonna be on TV.’

Now, my friends from back then, they’ll be watching the PPV and they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, she actually did it!’”

– Leilani Kai posted:

I put flyers out all week for a wrestling show I’m on tomorrow. I made Sherri Martels Pizza Spaghetti for a crew of twelve and I finished the week as a guest @WWENXT tonight. All I ever wanted. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P1OrSjLdc3 — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) September 6, 2025