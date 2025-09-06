Ric Flair on his lack of chemistry with Randy Savage, Kurt Angle on the lack of selling today, Triple H note

– Triple H says Chicago is known for huge WWE returns and history will be made again on SmackDown:

– Kurt Angle calls out a lack of selling and psychology in modern wrestling:

“I think now, it’s a lot of high-flying and acrobatic, and these guys are showing their athleticism. They’re not showing, like, their working ability. Psychology.

“I mean, the guys do sell, but a lot of times I see somebody that just took a devastating move and comes up and doesn’t sell it.

“It’s like, whoa, that’s not how it’s supposed to be. I think that we’re losing sight of where wrestling should be.”

(source: WWE Six Feet Under)

– Ric Flair believes he and Randy Savage had terrible chemistry.

“No, we had terrible chemistry. He wanted to rehearse and I didn’t rehearse. I only did it for WrestleMania. Instead of having a week off, I had to come to Tampa and wrestle for three hours a day with him to memorise a match. And that just wasn’t my style. You have to feel the crowd.”

(Source: Escapist Magazine)