NXT Live Results / N. Charleston, S.C. / Sat. Sep. 6, 2025

The Complete Results from the Convention Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance
  2. Ricky Saints d Saquon Shugars (with The Dark State)
  3. The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley d Lash Legend and Ivy Nile
  4. Grayson Waller d Shiloh Hill
  5. The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx / Sol Ruca and Zaria
  6. TNA Champion Trick Williams d Dragon Lee
  7. NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin (with Saquon Shugars and Cutler James) d American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed
  8. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan in a Triple-Threat
  9. Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page / Rusev / Jasper Troy

Thanks to @hjcarp29 in attendance

