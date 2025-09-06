NXT Live Results / N. Charleston, S.C. / Sat. Sep. 6, 2025

The Complete Results from the Convention Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- The LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance
- Ricky Saints d Saquon Shugars (with The Dark State)
- The Culling: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley d Lash Legend and Ivy Nile
- Grayson Waller d Shiloh Hill
- The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx / Sol Ruca and Zaria
- TNA Champion Trick Williams d Dragon Lee
- NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin (with Saquon Shugars and Cutler James) d American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed
- NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne d Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan in a Triple-Threat
- Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page / Rusev / Jasper Troy
Thanks to @hjcarp29 in attendance
