Notes on Sammy Guevara and Zach Gowen

– Former WWE superstar Zach Gowen has been sober for 15 years.

After he was released from WWE he turned to drugs and alcohol and burned ever professional bridge with every promotion on the indie scene. Completely self sabotage his career. Zach told his mom he needed help, which led him to reach out to WWE. They got him into a rehab facility that saved his life.

(Source: Limpin ain’t Easy)

– Sammy Guevara explained his reason for being at MJF and Alicia Atout’s wedding, saying, “Tay’s friends with Alicia… unfortunately, I was the plus one.”