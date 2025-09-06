Notes on Roxanne Perez, Jillian Hall, MJF, and TNA’s travel schedule

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
515

– TNA Wrestling will be rounding out 2025 with visits to Orlando from November 13-15 and El Paso from December 5-7.

– Congratulations to MJF and Alicia Atout on their marriage:

Roxanne Perez comments on AJ Lee’s return:

– Happy 45th Birthday to Jillian Hall:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here