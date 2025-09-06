Notes on Roxanne Perez, Jillian Hall, MJF, and TNA’s travel schedule

– TNA Wrestling will be rounding out 2025 with visits to Orlando from November 13-15 and El Paso from December 5-7.
– Congratulations to MJF and Alicia Atout on their marriage:
Even when I’m old and grey I’m gonna feel the way I do today.
The death of a bachelor.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2025
– Roxanne Perez comments on AJ Lee’s return:
MOMMYS HOME
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) September 6, 2025
– Happy 45th Birthday to Jillian Hall:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/HhrLHhBfNe
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 6, 2025