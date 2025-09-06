Coffin match set for All Out, Danielson travels to Australia, Josh Alexander note

– Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match has been announced for All Out.

– Bryan Danielson has travelled to Sydney, Australia this week to promote AEW Grand Slam/House Rules for Valentine’s Day weekend in February 2026.

✨ Wrestling royalty has landed in Sydney!

AEW legend Bryan Danielson is here — the American Dragon in the flesh. @AEW pic.twitter.com/P47jwvcuV5 — TEGSport (@TEGSport) September 5, 2025

– “Kenny Omega is number one on my bucket list, and he has been for the past decade.

I’ve looked up to him for so long and I have so much respect for him. He earned that top spot. That’s what I’m vying for. I’ll get to step in the ring with him on Dynamite, and hopefully that snowballs into something even more. That’s my dream match.”

(Source: Josh Alexander Interview w/ @JustinBarrasso)