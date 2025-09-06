Cena vs Lesnar official for Wrestlepalooza after Lesnar returns on Smackdown

Brock Lesnar made his presence felt on Smackdown last night and took out both Sami Zayn and John Cena with F5s, spoiling the ending of what otherwise was a great match for the United States title.

Lesnar had two F5s reserved for Cena after taking out Zayn and while some people called for “one more time,” the Beast Incarnate did not entertain a third option.

This was his first appearance since his SummerSlam surprise return and Lesnar will be back on Smackdown next week.

In the meantime, his match against John Cena for Wrestlepalooza was also officially announced following his appearance, a match which is highly likely main eventing the premium live event.

