Bryan Danielson joins the AEW commentary team, Alicia Atout posts wedding photo

Tony Khan announced that Bryan Danielson is joining the AEW Dynamite commentary team as a full-time commentator.

Starting this Wednesday,@bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night,

See you on@TNTdrama And/or HBO Max

8pm ET/7pm CT

For Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TONIGHT!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2025

