Bishop Dyer’s top priority, Match announced for Dynamite, note on AJ Lee’s return

– AJ Lee’s return to WWE videos have generated more than 95,000,000 views on social media platforms in just 12 hours.

– Hangman Page vs Josh Alexander has been announced for next week’s Dynamite.

– Former WWE star Bishop Dyer emphasized that his top priority in the ring is personal safety, particularly protecting his neck, because he wants to grow old and play with his children. “As long as the guy I’m working with I know is safe and going to protect me and not drop me on the back of my neck, my only concern ever is protecting my neck. I got two kids. I want to grow old and play with my kids and I can’t do that if I can’t walk,” he explained. He made it clear that he refuses to take moves that put him out of control, even if performed by legendary wrestlers. “This is just me, I don’t care who you are aside maybe Taker but now I would probably say no to Taker, I’m not taking a Tombstone. Just not going to do it because I’m not in control there. I can hold someone’s waist but I can’t control if I slip out of their hands or whatever it is. A Tombstone is not something I’m going to allow anybody to do to me.”

Source: Busted Open Radio