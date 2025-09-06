AJ Lee merchandise available on WWE Shop

As you can probably guess, it did not take long for WWE Shop to start selling AJ Lee merchandise!

Right after he return on Smackdown, t-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies sporting her spider logo and “Love Bites Back” wording in punk and black were quickly up for sale.

The merchandise also shot up in the top spots of the top selling list.

Prices range from $29.99 to $59.99 and you can get them at WWEShop.com.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996