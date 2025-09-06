9/6/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Jon Moxley defeats Danny Garcia in our Collision opening contest. A nearly 20 minute back and forth.

After the match a dejected Garcia pushes away Daddy Magic. Schiavone catches Garcia for some post match words. Schiavone says that Danny had an incredible performance. Garcia says that all he’s heard in the last 5 years is he’s had an “incredible performance” and he wants more than that. He tells the crowd that its been a good 5 years, but sometimes good isn’t good enough.

– Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander announced for next week’s Dynamite.

– Big Bill says that he has gotten in the best shape of his life and calls out another man that hails from New York and it’s revealed to be Eddie Kingston.

– FTR defeat Tommy Billington and Adam Priest in a fantastic showcase match. Tommy has shown out every time he has appeared in AEW. Would really like to see him on TV more often.

– Dalton Castle is back and he alligns himself with The Outrunners.

– Moxley vows to rid AEW of those seeking empty validation and make room for those who want to be masters of their craft. He promises to put an end to Darby Allin at All Out. Fantastic promo.

– Timeless Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, & Harley Cameron beat The Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne

After the match both sides continue to fight. Thekla looks to attack Toni, but Jamie Hayter makes the save

Toni says she welcomes all challenges and proposes a 4 Way Match between herself, Hayter, Statlander, & Thekla for the AEW Women’s Title at All Out.

– Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin is official for All Out and its a Coffin Match.

– Kyle Fletcher calls out Hangman Adam Page to a World Title match at All Out.

– We get a backstage interview with Anthony Bowens. He’s interrupted by Jerry Lynn. Jerry Lynn says that Bowens is talented, but he needs to make a change and figure out how to get to that next level.

– Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin is announced for Dynamite.

– Ace Austin says he’s one of the most creative, innovative, and dynamic professional wrestlers today which is why he was recruited by one of the most influential stables of all time

Ace declares that he’s not stopping, and always has an ace up his sleeve.

– Takeshita wins our Collision main event after MJF costs Mark Briscoe the match. Takeshita is not happy with MJF getting in his business but backs off.

Mark comes to and brawls with MJF. They’re separated by referees and security guards. MJF lays out the challenge. Any time, any place, any stipulation he wants Mark Briscoe!

Mark Briscoe accepts for All Out. Briscoe says he’s got a lot of messed up thoughts and he’ll get back to him on the stipulation.