WWE SmackDown returns tonight, live from AllState Arena in Chicago, IL. at 8/7c on the USA Network, and Netflix for international viewers.

Advertised for the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown in “The Windy City” is John Cena’s final SmackDown appearance ever, an appearance by new WWE U.S. Champion Sami Zayn, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, Giulia vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship and more.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 5, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network and Netflix.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 9/5/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars, including Chicago’s own CM Punk, which sends the crowd, which is audible in the background, in a complete frenzy.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

Inside AllState Arena, Corey Graves immediately begins with the hyperbole on commentary. “I have a feeling we will be talking about this episode of SmackDown for a long time to come,” Graves says as the camera settles in on the ring.

The familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme hits and out comes “The Greatest of All-Time” to end his run on WWE SmackDown tonight in the same exact building it started in so many years ago. The “Never Seen 17” time former world champion settles in the ring to a huge reaction and chants of “Cena! Cena!”

From there, fans break out into chants of “Thank you Cena,” before he finally chimes in saying they don’t know what it means having that come from Chicago. He talks about this being a special night. When he first announced his retirement tour, people kept telling him to enjoy this.

He came off a lot of bad years and needed to get his mojo back. So he wanted to find his soul again and leave it all in the ring, and he says this because he came out here with absolutely nothing planned. Tonight, he wanted to have fun.

For over half this tour he’s had to overcome hurdles and the fans have been there with him, but tonight he’s just going to take it in. “Cena” chants erupt, something that he admit feels weird coming from Chicago. He points out a couple fans that he says they all used to look like, saying something else.

“F-U Cena” and you can fill in the blanks. He then talks about these fans bringing people back, and curiously this brings up an “AJ Lee” chant from the crowd…to which Cena says this is going to be a fun night. He talks about making his big WWE debut in this very city.

He recalls walking down the ramp in his skimpy tights and slapping Kurt Angle to get this crazy ride strike. He talks about matches with Triple H and others in this building, and how he came up second in a world title match with that title ending up in CM Punk’s refrigerator.

He says this is the greatest crowd in WWE. For some there might be an argument, but there is none from him. He thanks this crowd for being there for him, for keeping him humble and letting him experience failure and humility. Another “thank you Cena” chant breaks out.

Sami Zayn Issues Challenge To John Cena

Cena says for one last time, when he needed it most, they helped him experience joy. He has no other words, just to thank the fans here in Chicago. “Enjoy a hell of a night tonight,” Cena says, thinking the opening segment was wrapping up.

But it wasn’t. Before he can leave, however, Cena is interrupted by the arrival of Sami Zayn. The crowd sings along with the theme of the new United States Champion as he heads to the ring, asking for a microphone of his own. Zayn says he just wanted to tell Cena thank Cena just like everybody else.

Zayn acknowledges making his debut in WWE against Cena, and going after the United States Championship, and now, he stands here as that very champion. He acknowledges the United States Open Challenge and asks for Cena’s permission to carry on the legacy of offering that opportunity.

Cena says he appreciates this, and says he gives his blessing and he starts to leave. Sami says not to leave just yet. He says that he had barely one foot in the door when Cena gave him that opportunity, and now Cena has one foot out the door.

Zayn says if this is truly Cena’s last time here in Chicago, and if this is the last chance for Zayn to share a ring with him, then he would love to offer Cena that very opportunity at the U.S. Championship. He doesn’t want to do this in a month, or in a week, he wants that here in Chicago. Right now.

Zayn says, “To quote ‘The Greatest of All Time’, if you want some … come get some!” Cena says, “What the hell,” and the match is made. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break, as it is coming up next as the opening match of the evening here tonight.

WWE United States Championship Open Challenge

Sami Zayn (c) vs. John Cena

When the show returns from the break, the match is underway. The fans are making a ton of noise as Zayn and Cena circle each other and lock-up. Cena hits the ropes only to be taken to the canvas with an arm drag by Zayn, who keeps a hold on the arm until Cena fights to his feet.

Zayn hits the ropes as Cena leapfrogs him, before taking the champ down with an arm drag of his own. Zayn up to his feet but Cena gets a side headlock, sending the champ to the ropes…but Sami catches the challenger with a clothesline for a two count. Vertical suplex follows and Zayn gets another near-fall for his effort.

Dueling chants of “Let’s go Cena” and “Sami sucks” as a fight for control leads to Cena hitting a suplex on Zayn. Sami heads to the corner, dodging an attack from the challenger before bringing him back up. Hammer throw to the opposite corner gets some boos from the crowd.

He brings Cena back to his feet for another hammer throw, and the impact forces Cena to drop to the mat. Crowd continuing to dislike what they see, until Cena reverses a hammer throw sending the champ into the corner. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Sami looking to stay in control as he brings Cena back up, but Cena fights back and catches Sami on his shoulders for an AA. Cover by Cena, but the champ manages to kick out to save his title. Both men are down now, the ref checking on them as Sami starts to stir first.

Sami heads to the corner, where he goes for an exploder…but Cena counters, hitting a pop-up powerbomb on the champ for a two count of his own. Both men back up, as Sami sends the challenger to the corner for a Helluva Kick, but Cena manages to dodge it, hitting what looks like an Angle Slam on Zayn for a near-fall.

Cena is in control now as he brings the champ to his feet, but Sami fights back leading to an exchange of strikes. It leads to a double down as the two men drop to the mat. On that note, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

This time when the show returns, we see Zayn turning up the heat, looking for a finish over Cena over-and-over again, but ultimately coming up short each time. The crowd comes to life in the background as Cena begins fighting back into competitive form.

Appropriately enough, the Chicago crowd begins chanting “Super Cena! Super Cena!” as the legend himself begins taking over. Cena hoists Zayn up and blasts him with CM Punk’s Go To Sleep finisher, in a clear homage to the Chicago crowd. He goes for the cover, but only gets two.

From there, Cena heads to the corner, and we finally see what he has in mind when he hits a spear on Zayn for another close two count. Cena is trying to figure out what to do next, and the crowd encourages him with an “RKO” chant. Cena goes for one, but gets blocked by the champ.

Cena props him Zayn up on the turnbuckle, and despite some resistance from Zayn he manages to land an avalanche Attitude Adjustment, sending the champ down hard to the mat. We get a loud “this is awesome” chant, when suddenly Brock Lesnar’s music hits.

Winner: No Contest

Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena, Match Set For WWE WrestlePalooza

From there, we see “The Beast Incarnate” has arrived in Chicago, as the WWE and UFC legend emerges in his trademark black cowboy hat as fireworks and pyro explode and the Chicago crowd in attendance continues to roar in a long, sustained fashion.

Lesnar heads down the ramp, pulling the ref out of the ring before sliding in to hit an F5 on Sami Zayn. He lands one on Cena for good measure as the initial pop for Lesnar quickly turns to boos. Lesnar pays no mind to all this as he brings Cena up for another F5.

On that note, Lesnar simply walks off and heads to the back, leaving all the carnage and chaos in his wake. The show heads to a commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see Lesnar in Gorilla position backstage. “Hey John, I’ll see you at WrestlePalooza ..B*TCH,” he says.

Backstage With Nick Aldis & Melo Don’t Miz

From there, after the official match graphic for Lesnar vs. Cena at WWE WrestlePalooza flashes on the screen, we shoot backstage, where we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis being interrupted by Melo Don’t Miz duo The Miz and Carmelo Hayes.

Aldis ends up agreeing to The Miz’s request for a tag title match. Hayes complains, which leads Miz to ask why he’s complaining when he just got them a tag title shot. Hayes tells Miz and makes it clear that a tag-team title shot is not what he was after. As they walk off, we see Becky Lynch arrive in a limo.

Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

A video package airs showing the history of the rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black, complete with new comments from Black. From there, we head back to ringside as Damien Priest heads down the ramp for our next match of the evening, only to be blindsided by Aleister Black.

He continues the assault by sending Priest into the barricade, finally stepping into the ring as the ref checks on Priest as we go to commercial. When the show returns, we see Black continuing to lay into Priest, finally bringing him back into the ring to get this match underway.

Priest is struggling to get to his feet in the corner, as Aleister lays in some hard strikes. Priest fights back with a headbutt, but Black clutches his arms to bring him to the mat for a near-fall. Priest back up first, sending Aleister into the corner before struggling on his feet once more.

This gives Black an opening as he takes Damian down with a Meteora, but it’s only good for a two count as he sits in the corner. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Black still dominating Priest.

Priest begins fighting back into competitive form, before ultimately taking over. Priest brings the action out to the floor. He begins clearing off the commentary desk. He hoists Black up and hits a Razor’s Edge on the desk. Back in the ring, Black begs off, but ends up laying out Priest with Black Mass for the win. The show heads to a break.

Winner: Aleister Black

Next Week On WWE SmackDown In Norfolk, VA.

Twisted Tea presents a look at the feud between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. Commentary hypes up Orton vs. McIntyre for next week, as well as Brock Lesnar set to appear and a WWE Women’s Championship match as Tiffany Stratton defends against Jade Cargill.

Backstage, we hear from the champ who runs down Jade ahead of that match. She says Jade won’t have to worry about her foot being on the ropes, because Tiffy’s foot “will be right up her .. let’s just say, eye of the storm!” Stratton walks off.

Now we cut away as Jade has it out with Nia Jax, the two trading heated words over their recent losses to the champ. Jade tells Jax to back off or she will catch these hands. She says she’s gonna beat Stratton next week and become champion, and then they can sort it out.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Giulia (c) vs. Michin

Back at ringside, Giulia is accompanied by Kiana James as she heads down the ramp. She is set to defend her Women’s United States Championship against Michin, up next. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Becky Lynch in Nick Aldis’ office. Aldis tells her she knows CM Punk is in the building and doesn’t want any issues. Lynch sarcastically says she never causes any problems and wouldn’t dream of doing so tonight.

Lynch leaves, only to pop back into the camera shot and grab her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. “Oops, I always forget this …” she says as she picks it up, chuckles, and walks off, as Aldis rolls his eyes and shakes his head.

Back inside the arena, Giulia with Kiana James and Michin make their respective ring entrances. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Michin goes on the offense quickly, forcing the champ to the outside before bringing Giulia back in. She confronts James before getting back in the ring herself, taking the champ through the ropes to the outside once more, but Giulia catches her in the ropes, blocking a baseball slide to take her to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this women’s U.S. title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see the two trading shots back-and-forth in the middle of the ring. Michin lands a big headbutt but Giulia dumps her on her dome with an overhead suplex.

Moments later, a distraction from James puts a halt to Michin’s offensive comeback, leading to Giulia hitting her finisher for the win to retain. After the match, Kiana James lays in some cheap shots on Michin. The referee pulls her off and she and Giulia exit the ring.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s United States Champion: Giulia

CM Punk’s Chicago Homecoming … And A Surprise!

It’s main event (segment) time!

After Charlotte Flair is shown backstage with her leg wrapped up and Alexa Bliss leaves Lily with her and tells her the power of friendship will heal her pain, we head back inside AllState Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme song.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion emerges in the crowd. As he soaks in the crowd atmosphere from up in the crowd itself, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we get right down to business.

When the show returns, we see Seth Rollins still in the crowd with a microphone. Rollins says tonight, we are all witnesses to history, because the legend of your hero CM Punk dies tonight. This gets a “CM Punk” chant, something Seth delights in before introducing the greatest female wrestler of all time.

She is the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and Seth’s sexy wife. He gives you — The Man, Becky Lynch. Out comes The Man herself, a chorus of boos as the champ makes her way down the ramp. We cut between her entrance and Seth cheering her on.

She enters the ring to more boos from the crowd. The music fades and up rises an “AJ Lee” chant, much to the shock of Becky Lynch. She says how dare you, how dare you chant another person’s name while she’s standing in this ring. She says she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time.

It’s not just her, other people are saying it. Sports Illustrated says it. The Chicago Tribune says it. She says she wouldn’t expect Chicago to know what greatness looks like. Their teams all suck. They suck so bad they’re trading Coby White away from the Bulls.

This textbook heel promo gets cut off by the music of CM Punk. After a moment, Punk steps out onto the stage as the crowd sings his theme. Punk walks down the ramp, giving some appreciation to fans in the front row on his way to the ring.

We get a really nice wide shot showing Seth up in the crowd, waving at Punk as the latter poses on the apron and on the turnbuckle before getting into the ring itself. He stares down Lynch before getting a microphone. Crowd chants Punk’s name, and Punk says this isn’t about Becky, it’s about her coward of a husband.

Lynch insists it is about her. She asks if Punk is embarrassed, but Punk says he isn’t. Not as embarrassed as her coward of a husband, hiding behind Paul Heyman and his goons. Becky asks Punk how his face is doing, how his pride is doing. Another “AJ Lee” chant gets shut down by Becky.

Punk says she will let them chant the name of AJ Lee. If it bothers her so much, she shouldn’t have stuck her nose where it doesn’t belong. We’re in Chicago, you don’t think he can just snap his fingers and have one of his sisters come beat Becky up? He brings up Bayley, to which Becky says she beat her already.

He also brings up Rhea Ripley before Lynch responds by slapping Punk over and over again. Punk refuses to fight back on this, leaving the ring as Becky tells him to run away. Punk says this is the type of situation he never wanted to be in.

He would never put his hands on a lady, but he knows somebody who will. We then hear the familiar sounds of an old WWE theme song from the past. “LIGHT IT UP” AJ Lee steps out onto the stage to a huge pop from the Chicago crowd. She skips down the ramp, not losing a step from when we last saw her.

She circles the ring before smiling at Punk. She then turns her attention to Becky as she gets on the apron, stepping through the ropes as the crowd gets more and more electric. “Holy s–t” chants muted like crazy by USA Network, as Becky charges at Lee.

Lee drops the champ to the mat for some punches. Becky tries to leave the ring, but AJ pulls her back in for some more damage. She brings Becky to the corner for some more strikes, before lining The Man up for a slap that sends Becky rolling out of the ring.

She retreats from the ring as Punk steps in, with Rollins scrambling through the crowd to regroup with his wife up the ramp. Punk and Lee embrace in the ring, before AJ climbs the turnbuckle to one more big pop as we end SmackDown with a stare down between the two couples. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!