Wade Barrett on Nikki Bella’s comments: “I had no idea Nicole felt this way”

At Clash In Paris, Wade Barrett made some comments that did not go down well with Nikki Bella. He talked about how much the women’s division has progressed since Nikki was on top of it during the Divas Era, and questioned if she could prove if she belongs with today’s wrestlers.

On her podcast, Nikki said:

“I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett. He avoided me on Monday, which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me. He tried to avoid making eye contact with me in the hallway.”

Barrett denied the claim that he tried to avoid Nikki on RAW and said he was happy to have a conversation with the former Divas Champion:

I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true. https://t.co/H7lkgKxkp0 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 5, 2025