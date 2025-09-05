Video: AJ Lee returns to WWE

Seth Rollins is in the crowd and says the legend of CM Punk dies here in Chicago. He introduces Becky Lynch. She says Chicago sucks and CM Punk sucks. Out comes CM Punk, he says this isn’t about you. It’s about your coward husband hiding in the box. Becky asks if he’s embarrassed and he said no I have nothing to be embarrassed about. Your coward husband on the other hand should be. Becky asks how his face is feeling. The crowd is cheering for AJ Lee and Becky tells them to shut up and CM Punk. CM Punk says no they can chant AJ if they want. Punk says his sister could beat her up, he could call Bayley or even Rhea Ripley. Becky starts slapping Punk again and talking trash. Punk leaves the ring and says I won’t hit a woman, but I brought someone who can. AJ Lee comes down skipping around the ring. Sits on the middle rope and Becky tries to attack, but AJ beats her down. She slaps her across the face and Becky retreats. CM Punk and AJ Lee end SmackDown standing tall in the ring.

