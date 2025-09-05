Updates on Brock Lesnar, Will Ospreay, Athena, and more

– Brock Lesnar has signed a new WWE contract for a limited number of appearances. According to Dave Meltzer, Lesnar had been a free agent for several months after his previous contract expired, which had continued to pay him despite not being used. WWE didn’t extend the prior deal because he wasn’t injured, unlike other cases.

– Will Ospreay’s neck surgery will be in a few weeks.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Athena has now held the ROH Women’s Title for 1,000 days.

– Shoko Nakajima will defend the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship against Yuki Kamifuku at FightLand:

September 13

Shoko Nakajima vs Yuki Kamifuku for the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship is official! A must-see match that could even impact the tag title picture at WRESTLE PRINCESS Ⅵ Meanwhile in Japan on the same day, Hyper Misao faces Wakana Uehara in a… https://t.co/QT6VimZ2PD — TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) September 4, 2025