Update on tonight’s Smackdown, Mick Foley provides a health update

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black is official for tonight’s SmackDown.

Giulia vs. Michin for the Women’s United States Championship is also officially set for SmackDown tonight.

John Cena vs. Sami Zayn is set for tonight’s SmackDown in Chicago, 10 years after their first match.

– Mick Foley says he is walking better now than he was 15 years ago:

“You know, I’m sore. But I’m not as sore as I thought I’d be. And I’m actually, thanks to the hip and knee replacement, then, you know, I did lose 99 pounds. I’ve gained some of it back on, but I’m still walking better than I was 15 years ago.”

