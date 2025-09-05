Update on tonight’s Smackdown, Mick Foley provides a health update

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black is official for tonight’s SmackDown.

– Giulia vs. Michin for the Women’s United States Championship is also officially set for SmackDown tonight.

– John Cena vs. Sami Zayn is set for tonight’s SmackDown in Chicago, 10 years after their first match.

(source: Bodyslam)

– Mick Foley says he is walking better now than he was 15 years ago:

“You know, I’m sore. But I’m not as sore as I thought I’d be. And I’m actually, thanks to the hip and knee replacement, then, you know, I did lose 99 pounds. I’ve gained some of it back on, but I’m still walking better than I was 15 years ago.”

(Interview w/ Kayfabe Friends | CAC TV)