NXT Live Results / Spartanburg, SC / Fri Sep 5, 2025

David Roberson
The Complete Results from the Memorial Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
  2. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Sol Ruca and Zaria
  3. American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed / Ivy Nile d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance / Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley): Brutus Creed pins Shawn Spears
  4. Ricky Saints d Rusev after escaping the Accolade.
  5. NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox (with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) d the LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
  6. Dragon Lee d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page via DQ. Page retains the title
  7. Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx d Kelani Jordan / Lash Legend / Maxxine Dupri
  8. Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Grayson Waller

