NXT Live Results / Spartanburg, SC / Fri Sep 5, 2025

The Complete Results from the Memorial Auditorium:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
- Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez d Sol Ruca and Zaria
- American Made: Julius and Brutus Creed / Ivy Nile d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance / Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley): Brutus Creed pins Shawn Spears
- Ricky Saints d Rusev after escaping the Accolade.
- NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox (with Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) d the LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
- Dragon Lee d NXT North American Champion Ethan Page via DQ. Page retains the title
- Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx d Kelani Jordan / Lash Legend / Maxxine Dupri
- Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Grayson Waller
Thanks to @Casshooole and @reigns_day1ish in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM