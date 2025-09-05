JR comments on AJ Lee’s return, Stratton wants Sabrina Carpenter to accompany her at Wrestlemania

– Jim Ross spoke positively about the possibility of AJ Lee returning to wrestling, emphasizing her talent and the impact she could have. He noted, “Yeah, I was a fan of her work. I thought she did a great job, she was always in good shape. She learned well.” Ross praised her as a former Divas Champion and expressed support for her future endeavors, saying, “It’s not a new star, but a star that has certainly built up anticipation for her return and she’s got [access] to that brain of CM Punk, which is a good thing.” He highlighted her uniqueness and athleticism: “Any star that has name identity, and she has name identity. She’s a unique character, unique facial expressions. She’s athletic.” While somewhat surprised by her decision to return, he added, “I’m honestly a little bit surprised that she’s jumping back in the game, but not totally, I’m not shocked. It makes sense to me. I wish her well. Good girl, pleasant. I’m pulling for her, I hope she does a great job.” Ross concluded by stressing the value of bringing back proven talent: “It never hurts for the business to get back somebody that was a great star. We’ll see where it takes us, I’m pulling for her. Anything new and significant is a good thing for pro wrestling.”

(Source: Grilling JR)

– Tiffany Stratton expressed her desire for pop star Sabrina Carpenter to accompany her to the ring at WrestleMania, emphasizing her excitement about Carpenter’s current success and new music. “Sabrina Carpenter would be so cool. She’s really hot right now, she just came out with a whole new album.” Stratton envisions a special collaboration where Carpenter would create and perform her entrance music live, calling it “a banger” and expressing how much she wants this moment at WrestleMania: “I would want her to create my own entrance music and have her perform it for the first time at WrestleMania for me.” She directly reached out to Carpenter, encouraging her to make it happen: “Sabrina, if you’re listening, let’s do this … It needs to happen, let’s manifest it.”

(Source: No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. & TJ Jefferson)