John Cena’s updated schedule, Tony Schiavone praises Toni Storm’s wrestling persona

– John Cena’s final appearances have now been confirmed:

• SmackDown in Chicago, IL — September 5

• RAW in Springfield, MA — September 15

• WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis, IN — September 20

• Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia — October 11

• RAW in Boston, MA — November 10

• RAW in NYC (at MSG) — November 17

• Survivor Series in San Diego, CA — November 29

• Retirement Match at SNME — December 13

– Tony Schiavone praised Toni Storm’s wrestling persona, calling it “probably, as far as women’s wrestling goes, the best [gimmick of all time].” He acknowledged that he didn’t want to directly compare her to Undertaker but emphasized the uniqueness and strength of her character: “I was thinking about that too, but I didn’t really want to compare Toni Storm to Undertaker, but that is a tremendous gimmick.” Schiavone also highlighted the role of collaboration and timing in her success: “Again, just taking an idea that Tony Khan had and putting the right people in the right places. You couldn’t really do this with anybody; she just really leaned into it, as the old cliche goes, and is just wonderful to work with.”

Source: What Happened When with Tony Schiavone