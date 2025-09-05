John Cena’s last match will not take place in Boston

by Dominic DeAngelo

The date is set for John Cena’s farewell, but the location? It isn’t Boston. According to Justin Barrasso of The Boston Herald, John Cena’s final appearance will go down in his backyard of Boston, MA in November for an episode of WWE Raw on November 10.

Fans and media have speculated greatly that Cena’s final match would be stone’s throw away from his backyard in West Newbury in Beantown, but this latest report removes Boston off the table. Cena is currently scheduled to appear tonight in Chicago, IL for SmackDown and in Lowell, MA on Sept. 15 for WWE Raw. Additionally, he’s set for for appearances in Indianapolis for WrestlePalooza, WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Austrailia and San Diego for Survivor Series.

Cena’s last match is on tap to go down December 13 on an upcoming episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The location remains a mystery, but it won’t be “In Bawwwston!”