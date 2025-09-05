John Cena’s final Boston date announced, Mike Tyson to fight again

John Cena will make is final appearance in Boston at the TD Garden, at Monday Night Raw on November 10 and in New York City at the Garden, at Monday Night Raw on November 17.

– Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to face off in a highly anticipated exhibition boxing match in Spring 2026, promoted by CSI SPORTS™/FIGHT SPORTS®. Tyson called the fight “unpredictable” and noted he couldn’t believe Mayweather agreed, while Mayweather emphasized it will be “legendary” and give fans what they want. The event will feature global broadcasting, advanced in-ring technology, and extensive marketing. Tyson retired with 50 wins (44 KOs), and Mayweather retired undefeated at 50-0, both cementing their legacies as boxing icons.

