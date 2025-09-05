John Cena to make last appearance on Smackdown tonight in Chicago

John Cena will be making his final Smackdown appearance tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

After tonight, Cena has seven appearances left and none of them include another Smackdown date. These include three appearances on Raw, three at premium live events, and one on Saturday Night’s Main Event which will be his retirement match.

This is somewhat of a full circle for him as he made his WWE debut at the Allstate Arena as well in June 2002 during the Kurt Angle open challenge, where Cena showed his “ruthless aggression.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996