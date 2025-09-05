Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling animated series coming to WWE Vault on YouTube

Variety is reporting in an exclusive story that the WWE Vault YouTube channel is finally getting one of the most popular and hard-to-find series: the Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling animated series.

The classic cartoon series, which aired on CBS Saturday mornings from September 14, 1985 to October 18, 1986, will now be added in full to YouTube in batches of four episodes, dropping every Saturday morning starting tomorrow. The episodes will air in chronological order and will hit the WWE Vault at 6AM, 8AM, 10AM. and 12PM ET.

The series, which featured the likes of Hulk Hogan, Junkyard Dog, Andre The Giant, Jimmy Snuka, Iron Sheik, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bobby Heenan, and others, has a total of 26 episodes.

The WWE Vault channel has increased in popularity with all its content available for free to worldwide fans. WWE has been leveraging the power of YouTube more lately as it weighs in on selling the rest of its video library after its Peacock deal expires at the end of the year.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996