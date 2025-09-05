Mick Foley Reveals A Crazy Character Idea He Pitched To TNA…

Foley sat down with The David Difference from Kayfabe Friends Wrestling Podcast to discuss which character he would use today, or use one that had never seen the light of day. Foley revealed he would bring back Cactus Jack in a two-part answer.

“I’ll give you a two-part answer. I think Cactus Jack, I’m really grateful for Mankind, but if you only have one shot, I think you go with what is most legit and most true, and that was Cactus Jack, just as an extension of my personality.”

However, when Foley was in TNA he had a better character idea… as the son of Abyss!?

“The one character that got away from me, oh man. This was money. You can almost…the smell of money is still around. This was at a time when Hulk Hogan came into Impact Wrestling, and he took Abyss under his wing.

I wanted Hulk to have a man-to-man talk with Abyss and tell him that the way he had of expressing his love 18 years earlier had actually, resulted in a child who would be revealed to be the Son of Abyss. That’s me. Son of Abyss. I just imagined it like Abyss and a secret partner working against two of Eric Bischoff’s guys.

I would be the secret partner, come down in the Abyss mask. I just imagined Eric Bischoff in the middle of the ring going, ‘Son of Abyss, Son of Abyss.’ That’s where I have to say with all due respect to Austin 3:16, Steve, you’re darn lucky the Son of Abyss shirts never hit the market.”

