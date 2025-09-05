Angle on turning down his first WWE contract, doctor telling he was done after breaking his neck

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed when he broke his neck a Dr. told him he was done. He got a second opinion and said he could give him twelve shots of novacane in his neck five minutes before his matches, but can’t train for the trials.

He said an hour after his match he will be in the excruciating pain and he was. In the final trials he rebroke his neck and couldn’t train for another five weeks. Kurt had a bruised spinal cord and was very close to being paralyzed.

– Angle says he turned down his first WWE contract because his brother’s told him too. They were all real amateur wrestlers and they felt that kind of wrestling was disrespectful to the sport they do. Once WWE announced they were sports entertainment he got the green light from his brothers to sign with them.

Source: Six Feet Under