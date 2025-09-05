9/4/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Santino Marella kicking off TNA. Marella announces Trick Williams vs Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at Bound for Glory.

– Santana comes out and says he will bring the TNA World Championship home. For his family and for TNA! If Trick wants to hide at NXT the he will come whoop his A** there.

– Frankie Kazarian defeats Matt Cardona. Steve Maclin stares down Kazarian.

– The Hardy Boyz are being interviewed backstage and they say they’re going to get revenge against The Great Hands for what they did to Mara Sade. They team with her to take on The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz.

– Santana was talking to Moose backstage and Moose told him to bring the TNA World Championship home. AJ Francis interrupts and he’s on the phone with Trick Williams. Moose and AJ start arguing and they agree to a match. AJ finishes with telling Santana he will be hearing from Tricks Lawyer.

– Ryan Nemeth comes out to gloat about his big brother Nic Nemeth’s return. Matt Cardona interrupts and says nobody cares about you or your brother. Ryan says you’re jealous you don’t have a big brother. Matt says your brother sucks and Ryan takes a swing at Matt. Matt ducks it and hits Ryan with the microphone and Ryan roles out the ring and Matt’s match with Frankie Karzarian starts.

– The Inspiration aim for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships and will closely monitor the Knockouts championship celebration tonight.

– The Elegance Brand is in the ring for the Ash Elegance celebration. They thank Ash for saving TNA. They give her alot of gifts. Ash says she did what Masha Slamovich couldn’t do. Masha interrupts and says she is getting a title shot at TNA Victory Road. She says when I get down to the ring i’m going to kick all your a****. Masha gets in and starts fighting the Elegance Brand. Elegance gets the upperhand and Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee come to her rescue. The Elegance brand is dominant over them all when The Inspiration comes down and Elegance Brand retreats. The all destroy the Ash painting that was gifted to her.

Mustafa Ali video with The Order Four plays. Ali says he will deliver judgement and he will respond with silence. You either stand with The Order Four or fall with The System.

– Indi Hartwell defeats Dani Luna & Jody Threat and will challenge for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Bound for Glory

After the match, Luna attacked them both.

– Eric Young challenges Joe Hendry to a match next week. Hendry accepts.

– Ash Elegance vs Masha Slamovich for TNA Knockouts World Championship offical for Victory Road.

– Leon Slater asks Santino for some competition. Santino says let me cook something up for you. Zachary Wentz, Trey Migel and Jake Something are names being considered as potential opponents.

– Trick Williams goes on Instagram and says he won’t be appearing on TrickNA anytime soon. He is holding the title hostage for now.

– The Hardy Boyz and Mara Sade defeat The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz. Jeff Hardy got the pin after hitting a Swenton Bomb. After the match the Nemeth Brothers attacked the Hardyz. Mara was mouthing off to Nic and ate a super kick for it.