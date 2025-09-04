WWE News and Notes

– Over 15,000 plus fans are expected to pack the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Friday for WWE Smackdown. Many within WWE see it as a foregone conclusion that AJ Lee either being announced or appear on this Friday’s SmackDown, according to Fightful.
– Naomi took to social media and put up a warning if AJ Lee were to return while she’s gone:
If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app⚠️ https://t.co/6xYzzVEynv
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 3, 2025
– Shawn Michaels with the NXT Women’s Roster.
#nxt pic.twitter.com/isPTSDzBzH
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 4, 2025
– Happy 39th Birthday to Xavier Woods.
Born on this day, 39 years ago. Austin Watson. ''Xavier Woods''. September 04, 1986. pic.twitter.com/D0TzHYdm65
— Invisible Dave (@otherdavelive) September 4, 2025