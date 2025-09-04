WWE News and Notes

– Over 15,000 plus fans are expected to pack the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Friday for WWE Smackdown. Many within WWE see it as a foregone conclusion that AJ Lee either being announced or appear on this Friday’s SmackDown, according to Fightful.

– Naomi took to social media and put up a warning if AJ Lee were to return while she’s gone:

If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app⚠️ https://t.co/6xYzzVEynv — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) September 3, 2025

– Shawn Michaels with the NXT Women’s Roster.

– Happy 39th Birthday to Xavier Woods.

Born on this day, 39 years ago. Austin Watson. ''Xavier Woods''. September 04, 1986. pic.twitter.com/D0TzHYdm65 — Invisible Dave (@otherdavelive) September 4, 2025