WWE News and Notes

– Over 15,000 plus fans are expected to pack the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Friday for WWE Smackdown. Many within WWE see it as a foregone conclusion that AJ Lee either being announced or appear on this Friday’s SmackDown, according to Fightful.

Naomi took to social media and put up a warning if AJ Lee were to return while she’s gone:

Shawn Michaels with the NXT Women’s Roster.

– Happy 39th Birthday to Xavier Woods.

