Vince Russo on AJ Lee’s return, WWE planning a PLE event in China

– Vince Russo says WWE fans should not be so excited for AJ Lee’s return because Triple H and his team will turn AJ into ‘just another name’ in the women’s division like Nikki Bella.

“AJ Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name in the roster,” Russo said on Legion of RAW.

– WWE is reportedly planning to return to China with a huge PLE event.

It was noted that multiple key names have been pushing for it internally for awhile and that the plan would be to have it take place in Hong Kong

