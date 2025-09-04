Viewership numbers for Collision, Dynamite, and NXT

– NXT on Tuesday night averaged 655,000 viewers; 0.14 P18-49 rating

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night did 472,000 viewers; 0.11 P18-49 rating. Wrestlenomics reports this is the lowest cable audience and P18-49 for a non-preemption Dynamite in the history of the show.

– Collision last week had just 195,000 viewers, down 86,000 viewers from the prior week and one of the lowest numbers for an AEW broadcast ever. That was the least-watched Collision since the November 29 episode which did 144,000. In 18-49, the show had a 0.04 rating, down 0.03 from the prior week and was #10 on the top 50 cable chart which was dominated by college football programming.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid