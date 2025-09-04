Taz enters the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame

The Taz induction into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame ended up not being part of Dynamite as per a request from Taz himself.

Taz wrote on X that they have a lot of current wrestlers who should get TV time and it’s not about him.

“It’s 2025…I been retired for years. I do not want or need anyone’s TV time,” Taz wrote. “Not how I’m wired.”

While his banner hanging in the arena was shown during Dynamite and acknowledged by the former ECW champion, the whole ceremony took place before the show went on the air.

During the live broadcast showing the ceremony, Tony Khan said he wanted to put the whole thing on TV but respected Taz’s wish.

“Alright, well, I’m gonna keep this brief. We got a great Dynamite coming at you, but I want to say thank you to everybody here,” Taz said during his short speech.

“I gotta say, for so many years wrestling here and performing here as a New York guy, Philadelphia opened up their arms to New York guy, which I’ll never forget that. And obviously, I want to thank AEW and Tony Khan and everyone backstage putting this together, people here at the 2300 Arena. It’s very much appreciated, very humbled, and I appreciate it. Tony, thank you very much,” Taz continued.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996