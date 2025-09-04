Rampage Jackson: “We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant”

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rampage Jackson says he and Raja Jackson have been waiting for an arrest warrant, doesn’t believe he deserves years in prison:

“We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant. As soon as we get an arrest warrant, I was going to turn him in. We’ve been waiting for an arrest warrant. I got him an attorney. I did what my job is as a father to take care of my son because I still love him,

If the judge thinks he should go to jail, yeah. He should go to jail so he’ll learn not to do this ** no more. You have to control your emotions. He should go to jail, not prison, but he should do a little time, get some therapy, and learn from this,

I accept whatever justice he gets. If they try to give him years in prison, then I’m going to fight it. I don’t think he deserves years in prison. Jail? Yeah, let Raja go to jail for a couple of days so he’ll see what it’s like.”

