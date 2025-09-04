Notes on AJ Styles, Nikki Bella, and Mercedes Mone

– Nikki Bella addresses recent comments made by Wade Barrett:

“I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett. He avoided me on Monday which was shocking…

“I saw what Wade was saying about me on the pre-show, like, ‘Oh. Okay. That’s fine.'”

– Mercedes Mone stated “its ok to Mark-Out” for Mone

– Mike Johnson reports that the word making the rounds at Raw this week was that we haven’t seen the last of the Dominik Mysterio-AJ Styles program.

The talk among those at Raw was we’d see the story continue at the AAA Worlds Collide event this month, which would mean Styles should be expected there in some form.