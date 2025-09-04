Man sues WWE and other entities for slip during Raw episode in April 2024

William Ricks, a man from Pennsylvania, is suing WWE, The Columbus Sports Arena and Entertainment, Ohio State University and UMR, Inc., claiming he was injured after he slipped in a puddle during an episode of Raw on April 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

The news was reported by PWInsider.com, along with extracts from the lawsuit, which says that Ricks, “was walking in and around an aisle by sections 207/208 when he slipped and fell due to a hazardous condition that existed in the form of an unmarked puddle of a liquid or liquid-like substance that was not open and obvious.”

The 19-page lawsuit, filed on September 2 before The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, cites negligence, a failure to warn, and vicarious liability for all of the defendants except UMR. It states that Ricks suffered permanent pain and suffering in the form of injuries from the fall.

The same lawsuit also states that the plaintiff has already received medical assistance with or received payments from UMR for care and treatment associated with his fall.

