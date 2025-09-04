John Cena/Smackdown note, NXT star expected to be called up, new Elektra Lopez photos

– Wrestlevotes reports some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena’s final SmackDown.

According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it’s unlikely another will be a SmackDown event, meaning Cena will have debuted and ended his run on the blue brand in the very same building, Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

– Tony D’Angelo is expected to be called up to the main roster on RAW or SmackDown very soon. According to reports, Tony D has impressed officials with his willing to learn and hard work ethic.

– Former WWE superstar Elektra Lopez posted:

It’s officially September!!! Sweater weather and spooky season are officially on the way…. ️️

in bio for more… pic.twitter.com/fDJoTrc3Ue — Karissa Rivera (@__karissarivera) September 4, 2025