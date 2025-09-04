Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss, and Rey Mysterio notes

Steve Gerweck
Brock Lesnar is expected to appear on SmackDown tomorrow in Chicago, as he is scheduled to travel to the Windy city.

Alexa Bliss posted this after Ronda Rousey made her comments about her today.

Rey Mysterio attended a training session at The Dungeon, where his daughter Aalyah also trained, alongside Tatanka’s sons and Brodie Lee Jr.

Speaking of Bliss…

