AEW News and Notes

Mercedes Moné vs Riho for the TBS Championship has been announced for All Out.

Kyle Fletcher after the conclusion of AEW Dynamite:

– Dustin Rhodes gives a two week update since his “Double-Knee Replacements” surgery:

– Timeless Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart & Thekla All Star 8-Woman Tag match this Saturday on Collision:

