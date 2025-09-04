AEW News and Notes

– Mercedes Moné vs Riho for the TBS Championship has been announced for All Out.
#aew pic.twitter.com/i6OGRRacY1
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 4, 2025
– Kyle Fletcher after the conclusion of AEW Dynamite:
no more waiting@AEW belongs to me now
— AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (@kylefletcherpro) September 4, 2025
– Dustin Rhodes gives a two week update since his “Double-Knee Replacements” surgery:
Today marks 2 wks since surgury. Don't really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. ❤️… pic.twitter.com/z92o90p1xO
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 3, 2025
– Timeless Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart & Thekla All Star 8-Woman Tag match this Saturday on Collision:
#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT
This Saturday, 9/6!
Everyone Banned From Ringside
AEW Women's World Champion
"Timeless" Toni Storm/@MinaShirakawa/@CallMeKrisStat/@HarleyCameron_
vs@Toxic_Thekla/@TheJuliaHart/@SkyeByee/@MeganBayne
Multiple Rivalries will collide,
THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/E3rhoxy4r4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025