WWE News and Notes

– AJ Lee’s return to WWE isn’t expected to be just a one-off, as the company hopes to do more with her moving forward, according to Fightful.

– Cody Rhodes revealed that “I knew Brother Love wasn’t coming back when I asked you to be Brother Love to present me with the Winged Eagle Title. I wanted it. I think I said as if it was a joke, and you’re like, ‘Haha, no.’” He admitted that his vision was to have “Brother Love in the ring going into Saturday Night’s Main Event with the Winged Eagle Title.” Instead, Rhodes said, “I ended up doing the Pulp Fiction with Triple H in the case, but I’m looking and there is a Winged Eagle off in the distance.” Finally, he added, “I’m not going to ask you when Brother Love is coming back, because I’d be hot if Brother Love comes back.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Matt Riddle calls CM Punk a creep for spending too much time in NXT.

“I think he’s a creep. I feel like he’s just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much. He has like Cora Jade as his daughter and everything. And everybody he kind of oversees.”

(source: Inside the Ring)

– Ronda Rousey (via interview with The Lapsed Fan) was asked if pro wrestling is in her rear view mirror:

“Pretty much, I’d say so.

I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen.

And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all. And now nobody even works there anymore.”

