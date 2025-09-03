The Godfather on his experience attending Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party

The Godfather recounted his experience attending Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party, highlighting the mix of wrestling legends and entertainers present. “I’m not going to mention everybody who was there but, of course, Taker was there and Kane was there and Bradshaw was there. We had a good time. Cena was there. A lot of entertainers were there. Jelly Roll performed.” Upon arriving, he expressed gratitude to Vince, who responded warmly: “I’m like, ‘Vince, thank you for inviting me.’ He goes, ‘Charles, I just want you to know there’s nobody here that’s not my true friend.’ And we talked for a second and then we walked in, but he had on, like, a Dr. Evil suit.”

Godfather noted Vince’s surprisingly good condition despite recent pictures, though he couldn’t help noticing the humorous choice of outfit: “I didn’t want to say it to him but, first of all, he looked better than when I’ve seen pictures of him lately, he looks a lot better than that. He’s walking a lot better than that. He introduced me to his girlfriend or whatever she was. But I thought, Dr. Evil, you’re Dr. Evil.” Once inside, the conversation continued with Taker, who agreed on Vince’s amusing appearance: “I go in, everybody of course is talking to Vince. He gets to me and Taker are talking and Kane and (Vince) walks away and Taker goes, ‘Dude, Vince looking like Dr. Evil. I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s exactly what I was thinking!’”

Overall, Godfather emphasized the enjoyable nature of the event: “Had a good time, had a good time,” while noting that the cocktail party restricted phones and cameras, leaving uncertainty about whether any images of Vince in his Dr. Evil suit exist.

Source: Poddin’ Ain’t Easy