Roman Reigns in Australia to begin Street Fighter filming

Former WWE champion Roman Reigns is currently in Queensland, Australia to begin filming his scenes of the Street Fighter movie.

Reigns is joining Cody Rhodes who has been in Australia for the past several weeks with the rest of the cast portraying the role of Guile. Reigns will be playing the character of Akuma.

The character of Akuma in the video game is described as a cold and extremely powerful warrior and made its debut in Super Street Fighter II Turbo as a secret character and an alternative boss to the villain M. Bison.

The OTC was written off WWE television this past Sunday at Clash in Paris where he was viciously attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with Reigns eventually leaving the arena in a stretcher.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996