Raw viewership for August 25th episode

The August 25 episode of Raw from Birmingham, England, drew 2,600,000 global views on Netflix, down 200,000 from the prior week. This show aired live at 3PM ET.

Netflix listed 5,000,000 global hours consumed for Raw and combined with the views it was enough for #6 in the Top 10 global Netflix chart.

Raw was in the top 10 in 14 different countries last week including Bahrain, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, El Salvador, India, Jordan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, and United States.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online