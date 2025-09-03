Oba Femi explains the inspirations behind his character

Oba Femi explained the inspirations behind his character, highlighting both his cultural roots and popular media influences. “When it comes to the Nigerian aspect of the character, I think I don’t have to go too far to pull inspiration — I had my father, I had a couple of friends who were pretty big Nigerian characters and embodied everything about the Nigerian culture and how they spoke and stuff like that.” This shows that his portrayal is deeply grounded in authentic Nigerian culture, drawn from real-life figures close to him.

In addition to his heritage, Femi looked to cinematic characters for creative influence. “The biggest inspiration I had was of course Thanos from Infinity War because he was just such a memorable character with so many quotable lines.”

Source: Fox 54 News