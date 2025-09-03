NXT Homecoming at Full Sail University sold out

The NXT Homecoming episode, set for September 16 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, is sold out. Ticket provider etix.com has a notice saying that “This performance is sold out” when you look up the event.

This special episode will be the first NXT event at Full Sail in five years, with the last one being Takeover: XXX on August 22, 2020.

NXT recorded hundreds of episodes from Full Sail University, calling it home from May 2012 until August 2021. The two parties ended their partnership in late Summer of that year, and the show moved to the WWE Performance Center in nearby Orlando.

The show will air on The CW in its regular 8PM time slot and on Netflix internationally.

