Monyé’s belt collection grows ahead of Forbidden Door, Tanahashi shines at Global Wars, Jericho to return to WWE?

Mercedes Moné has added yet another belt to her already-impressive collection of championship titles.

The Boston native is now Discovery Wrestling’s Scottish Women’s Champion after beating Emersyn Jayne at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Global Wars at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, London, England, on Friday, August 22.

Since winning All Elite Wrestling's TBS championship shortly after joining the company last year, Moné has won championships in CMLL, PTA, EWA, and BestYa.

The star’s match saw her defend the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s title she won from Mina Shirakawa earlier this year.

After making her opponent submit, Moné was confronted by former RevPro Women’s champ Alex Windsor, who will be one of three women to challenge Moné for her TBS belt on Sunday, August 24, at Forbidden Door at the O2 in London.

And another of Moné’s opponents, CMLL’s Persephone, was also at Friday’s event, facing Alexxis Falcon.

The American luchadora was victorious via disqualification after the Hull grappler attacked her with a steel chair.

Moné was not the only AEW star to appear at the show.

Recently crowned TNT Champion and former RevPro tag champ Kyle Fletcher, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Katsuyori Shibata were in the main event.

Fletcher teamed up with Bullet Club’s Robbie X, American independent stars Thomas Shire and One Called Manders, and CMLL’s Hechicero.

Bailey and Shibata were joined by former RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku, Spanish high flyer Zozaya, and, in one of his last matches in Britain before his scheduled retirement on January 4 next year, NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Fittingly, it was Tanahashi’s team who won when the Ace hit the High Fly Flow on Manders following a PK by Shibata in the first time the two Japanese stars had teamed since 2016, according to Lyric Swinton at Sports Illustrated.

Another Jacksonville representative came in the form of Tomohiro Ishii, with the stone Pitbull picking up a win over Jay Joshua.

AEW’s sister company, Ring of Honor, was also represented at the south London venue.

Grizzled Young Veterans were unsuccessful in the attempt to beat Young Guns and win back the British Tag belts they lost in late August last year.

RoH Women’s Champion Athena prepared for her attempt at Timeless Toni Storm by squashing Mercedes Blaze. As Athena and her sidekick Billie Starkz attempted to brutalise her fallen opponent, they were interrupted by Shirakawa, who would fight for the belt at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Moving outside of BritWres, this weekend could feature one of AEW’s biggest shows ahead of the Jacksonville promotion, losing one of its biggest stars.

Reports suggest Chris Jericho, who has been off AEW television for some time, will not be renewing his contract.

Jericho, who became Tony Khan’s company’s first world champion in 2019, could well return to the WWE, where he was Undisputed Champion for 97 days in 2001 and 2002 to end his career, which started in 1990, and could end up in the Stamford promotion’s Hall of Fame sooner rather than later if he does.