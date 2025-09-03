Karrion Kross says he hopes to be back on television

Karrion Kross Hopes To Be Back On Television …

Killer Kross (fka WWE’s Karrion Kross) said he plans to be back on television at some point, whether it’s for WWE or some other promotion. Kross mentioned that when he comes back to TV, he wants to come back in a “really crazy way”.

“Man, it almost prompts me to cry when they come to me crying,” Kross said about the fan support. “I’m like, ‘You’re killing my gimmick, brother!’ [laughs]. It’s very, very touching. Between the documentary, between my life story and the book. And then them seeing my career play out on TV and where we’re at right now, this is just a very special, unique time in my life.

“I plan to do more. I plan to be back on TV somewhere, at some time, some place. But in a really crazy way. It won’t go down like this, but if this was literally the end and I never did anything ever again — Oh my god, man. What a ride. It has been so awesome to be accepted like this from people all over the world. For me, it’s not just wrestling. I feel like people know what’s going on in my life. They’re not just talking to Karrion Kross or Killer Kross, they’re talking to Kevin. And I never thought I’d be in a place where I was comfortable enough to allow that in, but I am. And, like, it feels special. It feels really special”.

Kross and Scarlett are currently open to contract negotiations.

Source: Casual Conversation with The Classic