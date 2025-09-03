9/3/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: 2300 Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Gabe Kidd comes to the ring and asks where Darby Allin in. Allin jumps on his back and locks in a rear choke. Kidd backs Allin into the corner and takes off a turnbuckle pad. Allin turns it around and slams Kidd’s face into it before delivering more shots to him. Kidd sweeps Allin’s leg and Allin hits the exposed turnbuckle before falling to the floor. Allin shoves Kidd into the barricade, but Kidd comes back with a clothesline and gets Allin back into the ring. Kidd trash-talks the crowd, and Allin takes him out with a Coffin Drop. Allin gets Kidd into the ring and charges, but Kidd locks in a rear choke.

Allin rakes Kidd’s eyes and knocks Wheeler Yuta to the floor as he runs out. Allin drops Kidd with another Coffin Drop and brings his skateboard into the ring. The board has thumbtacks attached to it, and he stomps it into Yuta’s back. The rest of the Death Riders surround the ring, but Hook and the Opps hit the ring to even the odds. Willow Nightingale also runs out and brawls with Marina Shafir. Allin, Kidd, Hook, and Yuta brawl backstage, and Kidd and Allin make their way outside the arena. Allin chokes Kidd out with a chemical rag, and then he puts him in a body bag, gets in a truck, and drives away while dragging Kidd on the ground.

—

The video package for the feud between Alex Windsor and Mercedes Mone airs.

Match 1 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor

Mone delivers a few shots and sends Windsor into the corner. Mone chokes her with her boot, but Windsor comes back and takes Mone down. Windsor goes for the Sharpshooter, but Mone makes it to the ropes. Windsor drops Mone with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Windsor sends Mone into the corner, but Mone comes back and takes her down before applying the Statement Maker. Windsor makes it to the ropes, but they go to the floor. Windsor comes back with a senton from the apron and gets Mone back into the ring.

Windsor drops Mone with a clothesline from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Mone comes back and sends Windsor to the floor before running the ropes. Windsor trips her up and applies a Sharpshooter in the ropes. Mone pulls her hair to break free, and then kicks Windsor in the face. Mone delivers a powerbomb on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Windsor clotheslines Mone in the corners, and then drops her with a flying clothesline. Windsor takes Mone down with a side-Russian leg-sweep and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Mone kicks Windsor away, but Windsor comes back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for another two count. Windsor applies the Sharpshooter, but Mone pulls her hair to get free and locks in the Statement Maker. Windsor rolls through, but Mone delivers elbow strikes and delivers a crucifix bomb for a two count. Mone delivers a backstabber, but Windsor comes back with a pop-up powerbomb.

Windsor applies another Sharpshooter, but Mone rolls through and they spill to the floor. Windsor still has a double ankle hold on the floor and turns it back into the Sharpshooter. Windsor gets Mone back into the ring and comes off the ropes, but Mone counters and locks in another Statement Maker. Windsor gets free and drops Mone with another clothesline, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Mone delivers a knee strike, but Windsor comes back with a hard shot of her own and gets a two count. Windsor takes Mone to the corner, but Mone counters with shots.

Windsor drops Mone with a headbutt and comes off the ropes, but Mone rolls through and locks in the Statement Maker again. Windsor goes for the ropes, but Mone pushes off and gets back to the middle of the ring. Windsor counters into a pinfall attempt, but Mone kicks out at two. Mone delivers an up kick and gets Windsor in a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

-After the match, Mone turns down a handshake from Windsor and hits her with the title belt. Mone locks in the Statement Maker again, but Riho makes her return and delivers a double stomp to Mone to break the hold. Riho dropkicks Mone to the outside and checks on Windsor. Riho picks up the title and stares down Mone.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe backstage. Renee asks where Hook stands with the Opps, and Joe says that’s a great question and she should ask Hook himself. Hook walks up and says he doesn’t need their help to figh his battles. Hook says they replaced him before his body even got cold, and Hobbs says he has always has Hook’s back. Joe says Hook is right, because the opportunity presented itself. Joe says at some point, he is going to need their help, and whether he wants it or not, they will have his back.

—

Ricochet and GOA are backstage. Ricochet says his problems with the Hurt Syndicate go back for years, and says things have become personal for him. Ricochet says they are living on their past legacies, and then Toa Liona says that’s all the Syndicate have left. Bishop Kaun says they are going to take those as well, and Ricochet challenges the Syndicate to a match at All Out.

—

Mark Briscoe makes his way to the ring. Briscoe says his focus is now on Kyle Fletcher and the TNT title that is around his waist, and that unfortunately means he had to have a conversation with Don Callis. Briscoe says Callis told him he had to beat another henchman to get a shot at Fletcher, and says he is tired of waiting. Callis’s music hits, and he comes out with Rocky Romero and Lance Archer. Callis says he knows Briscoe is impatient, but he is too busy getting Fletcher and Josh Alexander ready for the main event tonight. Callis then tells Briscoe that his opponent on Saturday will be Konosuke Takeshita, who then walks to the ring and stares Briscoe down.

Callis tells Briscoe to save it for Saturday, and they leave, but Briscoe says Saturday is great and he will whoop Takeshita’s ass. Briscoe says he put on his fighting britches and wants one of Callis’s goons right now. Romero fires up, but Callis calms him down and tells Archer to get in the ring.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Lance Archer (w/Rocky Romero) vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe connects with a kick to the face, and then they exchange shots. Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri, and then follows with a scissor kick through the ropes. Briscoe goes for a dive, but Archer catches him and chokeslams him on the apron. Archer gets Briscoe back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Archer sets the steps on their side, and delivers another chokeslam to Briscoe as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe delivers a back elbow and follows with chops and right hands. Briscoe delivers a few shoulder tackles, and follows with a flying forearm shot before clotheslining Archer to the floor. Briscoe takes Archer down with a cannonball through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but Archer counters with a back-body drop and sends Briscoe into the corner. Archer delivers a corner powerbomb and follows with a chokeslam for a two count. Archer sets up for the Blackout, but Briscoe counters with shots to Archer’s head.

Briscoe delivers a dropkick and follows with uppercuts to Archer’s throat. Briscoe goes to the ropes, but Archer cuts him off. Briscoe bites his face and powerbombs Archer from the corner for a two count. Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

—

Earlier today, Toni Storm cut a promo. Storm says if the 2300 Arena could tell stories, it would never shut up. Storm says she remains a woman in search of her murder, and no forever champion or belt collector could take her title from her. Storm says she is challenging any woman to step up to giver her their best, their worst, and everything in between. Storm says to not worry, God doesn’t judge because that’s her job.

—

Renee interviews Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander backstage. Cameron says she was busted open again by Megan Bayne last week, and her mask didn’t protect her, but Statlander says she doesn’t need the mask and takes it off her face. Cameron says they want a shot at Brodido, and then Statlander says how about they focus on Bayne, Penelope Ford, and The Triangle of Madness. Yuta and Shafir walk up, and Statlander gets in Shafir’s face and says she can go tell her friend that she got the message.

—

Match 3 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) (w/Marina Shafir)

Bandido and Yuta start the match and Yuta takes him down. Yuta keeps a wrist-lock applied, and then transitions into an ankle hold before Bandido gets to the ropes. Bandido comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with a dropkick. Castagnoli and King tag in and exchange shots and chops. Castagnoli kicks King in the face, but King chops him into the ropes. Castagnoli comes back and goes for the Giant Swing, but King gets free and takes him down with a hard shot. King slams Bandido onto Castagnoli and follows with a senton. Bandido tags back in and eventually delivers a vertical suplex.

Bandido goes for a cross-body, but Castagnoli catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Castagnoli tosses Bandido to the floor and Yuta beats him down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta takes Bandido down in the ring and gets a two count. Castagnoli tags in and delivers a corner clothesline. Bandido comes back with a guillotine over the top rope and goes for a dragon-rana, but Castagnoli catches him and goes for a powerbomb. Bandido counters and takes Castagnoli down before tagging King back in. King delivers chops to Castagnoli and Yuta, and then delivers a double splash in the corner. King connects with a double cannonball and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two. Bandido tags back in, and he and King double-team Castagnoli.

King connects with another cannonball and Bandido goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two again. Bandido goes for a frog splash, but Castagnoli dodges it and tags Yuta back in. King tags in and they double-slap Yuta across the back in the corner. King delivers a superplex and Bandido gets ready to charge, but Shafir grabs his ankle. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Bandido, and then delivers one to King as well. Yuta drops King with a dropkick, and then Moxley slams King into the ring post. Castagnoli and Yuta hit the Fastball Special on Bandido and Yuta goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two.