WWE News and Notes

– Kelly Kelly confirms she has signed a WWE Legends deal.

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Bryan Alvarez reported that #WWE is planning AJ Lee’s return at Wrestlepalooza, her first appearance in 10 years, as part of a mixed tag match with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. He added that WWE is also stacking the card with Brock Lesnar and The Usos, aiming to counter-program and overshadow AEW All Out PPV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Live

– Sources tell Fightful Select that The Righteous may be finishing up their indie dates and there has been a lot of interest shown by WWE since their AEW/ROH release.

– NXT preview for tonight:

• Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, Hank & Tank vs DarkState

• Candice LeRae vs Xia Brookside in the 1st round of the NXT Women’s Speed Title tournament

• Jaida Parker vs Lash Legend