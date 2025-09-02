WWE News and Notes

– Kelly Kelly confirms she has signed a WWE Legends deal.
(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)
– Bryan Alvarez reported that #WWE is planning AJ Lee’s return at Wrestlepalooza, her first appearance in 10 years, as part of a mixed tag match with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. He added that WWE is also stacking the card with Brock Lesnar and The Usos, aiming to counter-program and overshadow AEW All Out PPV.
Source: Wrestling Observer Live
– Sources tell Fightful Select that The Righteous may be finishing up their indie dates and there has been a lot of interest shown by WWE since their AEW/ROH release.
– NXT preview for tonight:
• Ricky Saints, Oba Femi, Hank & Tank vs DarkState
• Candice LeRae vs Xia Brookside in the 1st round of the NXT Women’s Speed Title tournament
• Jaida Parker vs Lash Legend
