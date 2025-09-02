Update on Liv Morgan’s stalker, Angle would love to wrestle on his retirement tour

– Shawn Chan, a Canadian man accused of stalking Liv Morgan, filed a motion back on August 20th, asking the court judge to reconsider that he is being held in jail without bail throughout the duration of the trial.

The court has yet to rule on that request and Chan remains incarcerated without the possibility of bail.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Kurt Angle expressed his desire to wrestle John Cena during Cena’s farewell tour, saying, “I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible.” He explained that his body is too worn down from multiple surgeries, stating, “I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do.”

(Source: Mic Check with Mr Anderson)