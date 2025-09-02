Triple H to be a featured speaker at inaugural TEDSports event

TEDSports announced today that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be a featured speaker at its groundbreaking inaugural event between September 9 and 11 in Indianapolis.

The first-ever TEDSports event will feature world-class speakers and global game-changers and according to the press release, Triple H “will pull back the curtain on one of entertainment’s most powerful storytelling machines.”

“We’re not about exchanging business cards; we’re about igniting ideas that can change the world,” stated Neelay Bhatt, TEDSports co-chair and curator. “Triple H represents precisely what TEDSports aims to showcase: the power of storytelling and innovative leadership to drive global impact,” added Patrick Talty, TEDSports co-chair.

