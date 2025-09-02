Ric Flair says Charlotte is the best in the world, Mr. Iguana on his encounters with The Undertaker

– Ric Flair (Interview w/ @EscapistMag) says Charlotte Flair is the best wrestler in the world, and the only person close to her is Randy Orton:

“But not only is she the best female wrestler, she’s the best wrestler in the world and the most athletic person in the company. She is the best wrestler, male or female and I can say that without flinching, without looking back.

The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton.”

– Mr. Iguana reflected on his encounters with The Undertaker, describing their first meeting at the NXT Performance Center: “I met him back at the PC in NXT. He’s great. A lot of advice.” He admitted that seeing The Undertaker involved with AAA felt surreal, saying, “Looking at him in Triple A, it’s surreal for me because you walk around and see this big guy in Gorilla. Usually, you see Konnan and Triple A wrestlers. Now, you see Undertaker, the guy you’ve seen all your life as a kid. It’s surreal.”

Mr. Iguana explained that The Undertaker remains approachable and calm, stating, “I just see him there, maybe I see him more. When I talk to him, it’s just advice. If I’m chill, he’s 100% more. All the time. Never stressed. You never get the feeling that something is bad or something is missing. He’s all chill.” He also described The Undertaker’s backstage demeanor, observing, “My only experience is that he’s seeing the monitors. He’s checking everything. I don’t see the facial expressions, just seeing the monitors.”

(Source: Unlikely)