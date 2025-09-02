NXT REPORT, 9/2/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Announced Card:

Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend

Trick Williams Segment

Candice LeRae vs. Xia Brookside In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament

Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank & Tank vs. DarkState In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Match 1. Jaida Parker VS Lash Legend

The match starts with a series of near falls between these two. They both work with a power based attack. Lash slams Jaida and Jaida delivers a series of short arm shoulder blocks, but neither can get the win. Jaida slips with a dive off the top, but manages to still get a two count off the move. She may have hurt her foot with the dive. Lash choke slams Jaida, who hits her head on the mat violently. We goto break after the move. Jaida recovers and hips Lash and does the high knee routine for the crowd. Jaida follows with a Samoan Drop. The end up on the floor and Lash pump kicks Jaida. Lash hits her Lash extension on the announce table. Back in the ring we have another Lash extension and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Lash Legend

Jaida then attacks Lash post match and throws her into the metal stairs. Then she delivers a hypnotic threw the barricade. This feud isn’t over.

Arianna Grace and Blake Monroe seem to be starting a friendship. Jordynne Grace and Kali Armstrong have a confrontation backstage.

Je’Von Evans comes to the ring in street clothes. He is very down on himself on his losses recently to Trick Williams and Oba Femi. He says Heatwave in particular hurts because he let himself and the fans down. We see a motorcycle drive up. The bell chimes. Josh Briggs comes out, not the Undertaker. The crowd is ballistic. The crowd hates this guy. He says Je’Von is too passive. Evans warns him not to big brother him. Josh then kicks him in the face. He grabs a chair chokeslams Evans on it. Evans took a nasty fall on the chair on the back of his head.

Zia Brookside and Candice LeRae each have a Speed Championship vignette prepared. Hank and Tank have a pre match hype session with NXT Champ, Oba Femi and Ricky Saints. This is an uneasy alliance.

Match 2. Xia Brookside VS Candice LeRae (Speed contender match)

This match is only scheduled to 3 mins. Xia is in control for the first minute, but Candice throws Xia to the floor off the top rope. Xia and Candice end up on the top rope. Candice DDT, Sentons and moonsaults Xia for the win.

Winner, Candice LeRae

Josh Briggs is confronted by Chase U backstage for being a bully. Mr. Chase will face Briggs later tonight.

Fatal Influence makes it known backstage they want the tag titles and DarkState have a vignette about their backstory in the business.

TNA World Champion, Trick Williams heads out next. Trick says he will be moving to RAW and Smackdown soon and he will be too big for NXT. He says nobody in the big show loves the NXT faithful. DIY’s music hits and they come out to a babyface pop. Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa says they love NXT. Johnny says this is the best NXT champ? Johnny and Ciampa go down member threw their list of accomplishments. DIY says they don’t think Trick is the best NXT wrestler ever, even if Trick tells everyone that. Ciampa throws Tricks glasses from his face to the floor. Trick says he has all the titles. DIY then double Trick with a beatdown.

Je’Von Evans and Ava set up a match next week with Briggs if he doesn’t interfere in matches tonight with Briggs in them.

Ethan Page and Tavion Heights argue backstage over USA VS Canada with the North American Championship going on the line next week.

Match 3. Kali Armstrong, Evolve Womens Champion VS Jordynne Grace

Kali took exception with Grace running into her by accident earlier, as Grace wanted to get to Monroe in a backstage segment. Now Kali lands a series of strikes, until Grace fed up, delivers a series of chops. She then drives a few knees to the face and flapjacks her, then floats to a camel clutch. Kari then gets free and throws Grace backwards into the middle turnbuckle. We head to break. Grace backslides Kali and then lariats her for a count of two. Kali then powerslams Grace after a back elbow. Grace backfists her into a Gracedriver and it is over.

Winner, Jordynne Grace

Out comes Blake Monroe. They brawl on the floor. They have to be separated.

We get a Lola Vice vignette telling about her heritage.

Match 4. Andre Chase (with Chase U) VS Josh Briggs

Andre outsmarts Briggs on the outset, but that changes with a dive to the floor. Briggs catches him and swings Andre into the corner post. We goto break, but in the split screen we see Briggs continue to dominate back in the ring. As we return, Chase delivers a tornado DDT. Briggs counters a neckbreaker and slams and splashes Chase for two. Briggs then puts Chase on the top rope and mounts him for a suplex. Chase counters with punches. Sidewalk slam by Briggs, Stunner counter and splash by Chase for a long two. He follows with a superkick and then another. The third is blocked, chokeslam and punt kick and it is over.

Winner, Josh Briggs

Briggs celebrates beating up the rest of Chase U. He even puts one of the members threw an announce table.

Main Event. Ricky Saints, NXT Champ, Oba Femi and Hank and Tank VS DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars)